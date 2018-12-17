×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Astha leads LET Q-School after Round 1 in Morocco

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Dec 2018, 15:46 IST

Marrakesh (Morocco), Dec 17 (PTI) Astha Madan fired a flawless seven-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Aicha Tour School finals here.

The 22-year-old from Gurgaon had a clean score card featuring two birdies on the front nine and five on the back at the Amelkis Golf Club here to sit one clear of Lauren Horsford from England.

Among other Indians, Vani Kapoor and amateur Diksha Dagar shot 2-under 70 each at Amelkis to lie T-13th, while Ridhima Dilawari with an even par 72 was T-35th. Saaniya Sharma and Sharmila Nicollet had an off day shooting 75 each to be T-68th.

Madan didn't even know that she was bogey-free until after the round and thought that her score would have been "around five-under."

It happened to be the best ever 18-hole score for the Sacramento State University graduate, who turned professional in July.

"I'm really thrilled with my round," she said.

"I started on the first hole and hit it pretty close and made birdie there. I made a really long one on seven, from 66 feet, to be precise and then I sank a few putts on the back nine, too.

"I'm hoping to give Aditi some competition out there next year!"

Asked what it would mean to her to qualify for the LET, she said: "Everything. This is what I came for, so it would be great to get there."

Spain's Maria Hernandez, Ireland's Leona Maguire, English pair Sian Evans and Dulcie Sverdloff, Frenchwoman Manon Gidali and Esther Henseleit from Germany are all on four-under-par in the chase to earn playing rights on tour next season.

Advertisement

A total of 115 players are battling it out over five rounds. They play at both Amelkis Golf Club and Palm Golf Ourika twice before playing the final round at Amelkis Golf Club on Thursday.

Following 90 holes, the leading five players will earn Category 5c membership of the LET.

It means that they will gain entry into most tournaments, while those in positions 6-25 will earn membership in Category 8. Players who make the cut but finish in positions 26 or lower may still join the LET in Category 9b

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Dunne leads in Turkey after 1st round, Rose 1 shot back
RELATED STORY
Tanihara leads European Masters by 3 in 2nd round
RELATED STORY
Peter Uihlein leads crowded Summerlin field after two rounds
RELATED STORY
Rose leads by 1 shot with a clear shot at No. 1 in the world
RELATED STORY
Germany's Kieffer leads European Masters 1st round by 1 shot
RELATED STORY
Chesters leads after weather-hit first round in Andalucia
RELATED STORY
Rose leads Turkish Airlines Open to close on number one
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us