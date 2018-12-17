Astha leads LET Q-School after Round 1 in Morocco

Marrakesh (Morocco), Dec 17 (PTI) Astha Madan fired a flawless seven-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Aicha Tour School finals here.

The 22-year-old from Gurgaon had a clean score card featuring two birdies on the front nine and five on the back at the Amelkis Golf Club here to sit one clear of Lauren Horsford from England.

Among other Indians, Vani Kapoor and amateur Diksha Dagar shot 2-under 70 each at Amelkis to lie T-13th, while Ridhima Dilawari with an even par 72 was T-35th. Saaniya Sharma and Sharmila Nicollet had an off day shooting 75 each to be T-68th.

Madan didn't even know that she was bogey-free until after the round and thought that her score would have been "around five-under."

It happened to be the best ever 18-hole score for the Sacramento State University graduate, who turned professional in July.

"I'm really thrilled with my round," she said.

"I started on the first hole and hit it pretty close and made birdie there. I made a really long one on seven, from 66 feet, to be precise and then I sank a few putts on the back nine, too.

"I'm hoping to give Aditi some competition out there next year!"

Asked what it would mean to her to qualify for the LET, she said: "Everything. This is what I came for, so it would be great to get there."

Spain's Maria Hernandez, Ireland's Leona Maguire, English pair Sian Evans and Dulcie Sverdloff, Frenchwoman Manon Gidali and Esther Henseleit from Germany are all on four-under-par in the chase to earn playing rights on tour next season.

A total of 115 players are battling it out over five rounds. They play at both Amelkis Golf Club and Palm Golf Ourika twice before playing the final round at Amelkis Golf Club on Thursday.

Following 90 holes, the leading five players will earn Category 5c membership of the LET.

It means that they will gain entry into most tournaments, while those in positions 6-25 will earn membership in Category 8. Players who make the cut but finish in positions 26 or lower may still join the LET in Category 9b