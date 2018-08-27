Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best $172 dollars I've spent! - Hatton solves putting woes with shopping trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Aug 2018, 02:33 IST
Hattoncropped
Tyrrell Hatton lines up a putt at The Northern Trust

Tyrrell Hatton can certainly not be accused of panic buying after a dash for a new putter paid dividends at the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Hatton bemoaned his woes on the greens after carding a two-over 73 on moving day at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

The Englishman tweeted after his third round on Saturday: "Tee to green was fine, just can't find the hole."

Hatton decided to go with a new putter ahead of his final round and reaped the rewards after making a purchase at a local golf shop.

The 26-year-old posted the best putting statistics of the day by the time he had finished the opening FedExCup Playoffs event with a round of 64, though his impressive surge up the leaderboard was still not enough to push him into contention.

He tweeted a picture of the receipt for his newest club and wrote: "Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent. Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s [sic] magic! -7 64 to finish the week. Onto Boston!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Runners and Ryders: Olesen leapfrogs Poulter into last...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Poulter closes in on Team Europe spot
RELATED STORY
Late mistakes cost Thomas chance to repeat as PGA champion
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson: Putting key to Players Championship chances
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Koepka shines at Shinnecock Hills as...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koepka tops Scott, Woods to win PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open
RELATED STORY
Tiger: No doubt this is one of my best years
RELATED STORY
Woods struggles with greens in first round since Masters
RELATED STORY
Sordet leads Nordea Masters, Olesen overcomes flight woes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us