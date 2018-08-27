Best $172 dollars I've spent! - Hatton solves putting woes with shopping trip

Tyrrell Hatton lines up a putt at The Northern Trust

Tyrrell Hatton can certainly not be accused of panic buying after a dash for a new putter paid dividends at the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Hatton bemoaned his woes on the greens after carding a two-over 73 on moving day at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

The Englishman tweeted after his third round on Saturday: "Tee to green was fine, just can't find the hole."

Hatton decided to go with a new putter ahead of his final round and reaped the rewards after making a purchase at a local golf shop.

The 26-year-old posted the best putting statistics of the day by the time he had finished the opening FedExCup Playoffs event with a round of 64, though his impressive surge up the leaderboard was still not enough to push him into contention.

He tweeted a picture of the receipt for his newest club and wrote: "Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent. Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s [sic] magic! -7 64 to finish the week. Onto Boston!"

Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent

Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic!

-7 64 to finish the week

Onto Boston! pic.twitter.com/PrTNv74bsw — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 26, 2018