×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bezuidenhout protects big Andalucia lead despite shaky final round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Jun 2019, 21:46 IST
ChristiaanBezuidenhout - cropped
New Andalucia Masters champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded five birdies and five bogeys on Sunday but cruised to a six-shot triumph at the Andalucia Masters.

The South African took a five-stroke lead over Jon Rahm into the final round and looked set to be challenged for a time.

Rahm cut the lead to three when Bezuidenhout bogeyed four out of five holes from the third, yet the momentum soon swung back the way of the leader.

Bezuidenhout carded three consecutive birdies from the ninth, while Rahm faded dramatically as a double bogey at the 12th took him to two over for the day, improving by only one shot across the remaining holes.

He was joined in second place by four other players - Alvaro Quiros, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de la Riva - who also got to four under for the week but could not trouble the leader.

Tournament host Sergio Garcia finished on three under for the tournament.

Victory was Bezuidenhout's first on the European Tour, following up another strong showing at the BMW International Open, where he finished in a tie for third.

Advertisement
Bezuidenhout opens up four-stroke lead in Andalucia
RELATED STORY
Bezuidenhout leads Rahm by five as Garcia falls away in Andalucia
RELATED STORY
I'm just really happy - Perez takes early Andalucia lead
RELATED STORY
Woods beats Wise 3-and-1 despite shaky round
RELATED STORY
Gallacher and Suri share Indian Open lead
RELATED STORY
6-way tie for first-round lead at Travelers Championship
RELATED STORY
Fitzpatrick on the charge in Munich as Kaymer falls away
RELATED STORY
Classy Kaymer pulls two clear at BMW International Open
RELATED STORY
Kim leads by 1 after 1st round at Valero Texas Open
RELATED STORY
Gallacher capitalises on Suri woes to win Indian Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us