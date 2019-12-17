×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Brees makes history as Saints crush Colts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2019, 10:40 IST
DrewBrees-cropped
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints

Record-breaking quarterback Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Saints star Brees made NFL history with his 540th career touchdown pass, eclipsing Peyton Manning for the record at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees broke the record with his third TD pass of the game in the third quarter, connecting with tight end Josh Hill on a five-yard throw in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl champion and MVP's fourth touchdown of the night was the 541st scoring pass of his career, a 28-yard TD to Taysom Hill as the Saints moved 34-0 ahead.

Brees, who was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter, also set the NFL single-game completion record with a 96.7 per cent performance – 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards.

The Saints improved to 11-3 for the season and kept their hopes of a top-two NFC seeding alive in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-3), while a fourth consecutive loss eliminated the Colts (6-8) from postseason contention.

After Wil Lutz's 33-yard field goal gave the Saints a 3-0 first-quarter lead, 12-time Pro Bowler Brees took centre stage in the second period.

Brees threw a 15-yard pass to Michael Thomas – who broke the record for most games with at least 10 receptions in a season – for a 10-0 advantage before connecting with Tre'Quan Smith just over six minutes later – the Saints taking a 20-lead into the interval.

Advertisement

History was made in the third period when Brees passed to Josh Hill and the 40-year-old was not done there as he picked out Taysom Hill on a 28-yard pass with less than a minute remaining.

Brees was relieved by Bridgewater in the fourth, which saw the Colts finally get on the board via Jordan Wilkins' one-yard run.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 18 of 34 for 165 yards and no touchdowns on the road.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us