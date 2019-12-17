Brees makes history as Saints crush Colts

Record-breaking quarterback Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Saints star Brees made NFL history with his 540th career touchdown pass, eclipsing Peyton Manning for the record at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees broke the record with his third TD pass of the game in the third quarter, connecting with tight end Josh Hill on a five-yard throw in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl champion and MVP's fourth touchdown of the night was the 541st scoring pass of his career, a 28-yard TD to Taysom Hill as the Saints moved 34-0 ahead.

Brees, who was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter, also set the NFL single-game completion record with a 96.7 per cent performance – 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards.

The Saints improved to 11-3 for the season and kept their hopes of a top-two NFC seeding alive in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-3), while a fourth consecutive loss eliminated the Colts (6-8) from postseason contention.

After Wil Lutz's 33-yard field goal gave the Saints a 3-0 first-quarter lead, 12-time Pro Bowler Brees took centre stage in the second period.

Brees threw a 15-yard pass to Michael Thomas – who broke the record for most games with at least 10 receptions in a season – for a 10-0 advantage before connecting with Tre'Quan Smith just over six minutes later – the Saints taking a 20-lead into the interval.

History was made in the third period when Brees passed to Josh Hill and the 40-year-old was not done there as he picked out Taysom Hill on a 28-yard pass with less than a minute remaining.

Brees was relieved by Bridgewater in the fourth, which saw the Colts finally get on the board via Jordan Wilkins' one-yard run.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 18 of 34 for 165 yards and no touchdowns on the road.