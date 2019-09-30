Cameron the Champ after winning Safeway Open
Cameron Champ held off a surging Adam Hadwin to claim the Safeway Open by one shot in a thrilling finale.
Canada's Hadwin had birdied three consecutive holes to close out his final round in a share of the lead in Napa, California on Sunday.
However, American Champ holed a three-foot, eight-inch birdie putt at the 18th to claim his second PGA Tour title.
Champ carded his fourth successive round in the 60s – a three-under-par 69 – to finish 17 under, ahead of Hadwin (67) at Silverado Country Club.
Seeking his first Tour victory since taking out last year's Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ carried a three-stroke lead into the final day.
Champ birdied four holes on the front nine – his only blemish at the eighth – before dropping the 17th but regrouping with a title-sealing birdie.
Hadwin, who was three shots off the pace at the start of the day, recorded eight birdies and three bogeys as he pushed Champ to the limit.
Australian Marc Leishman finished outright third thanks to his seven-under-par 65, a shot ahead of American trio Charles Howell III (68), Zac Blair (68) and Justin Thomas (69) at 14 under.
Thomas – winner of the 2017 FedEx Cup and US PGA Championship – had to settle for a tie for fourth following four birdies and a bogey.
Bryson DeChambeau (70) held the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament, however, the five-time PGA Tour champion finished tied for 13th back-to-back rounds in the 70s.