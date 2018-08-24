Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Daly, Pieters among four-way tie for lead at Czech Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Aug 2018, 01:20 IST
JohnDaly - Cropped
John Daly shows off his trousers at the Czech Masters

John Daly and Thomas Pieters are two of the four men who share the lead at the Czech Masters after the opening round in Prague on Thursday.

Along with Callum Tarren and Gavin Green, Daly and Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters shot eight-under rounds of 64 to equal the course record at Albatross Golf Resort and set the early pace.

A group of five are a stroke further back while the likes of Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and another man with designs on joining Team Europe at Le Golf National next month, Eddie Pepperell, signed for six-under 66s.

Defending champion Haydn Porteous, meanwhile, could only finish one under to leave himself with work to do if he is to retain his crown.

Sporting typically garish trousers - a black and white pair adorned with patterns of skulls and flowers - Daly started his round with three straight birdies, adding further gains at six and nine before coming home in three under for a blemish-free round.

"It's been one of those years where I've been hitting it really good, I've just been injured and having to pull out," said the two-time major champion. "I don't feel great but I got around today and I just played solid golf and it's great. It feels good.

"It was just one of those days where the yardages into the greens were so perfect it made it a little easier. It was a very comfortable swinging round today and if I can do that every day, the injuries don't tend to hurt as much."

Daly's bogey-free effort was matched by Pieters, who emerged victorious at this event three years ago.

"I love it [the course]," Pieters said. "It really suits my eye off the tee and it's just a matter of making the putts over the rest of the week if I keep hitting it like that.

"I'd rather go one better here and then do the same next week but I'm going to worry about tomorrow first and then Saturday, a day at a time."

Omnisport
NEWS
Late mistakes cost Thomas chance to repeat as PGA champion
RELATED STORY
Home favourite Pieters off the pace at the Belgian Knockout
RELATED STORY
Waring, Aiken share 3rd-round lead at Nordea Masters
RELATED STORY
Sordet shoots 8-under 62 to lead in Sweden
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koepka tops Scott, Woods to win PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Hot finish sees Dantorp lead as Fitzpatrick and Fowler loom
RELATED STORY
Johnson collapses to fall into four-way tie for U.S. Open...
RELATED STORY
Hossler in 3-way tie for lead, Woods 4 back at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Host Pieters crashes out in Belgian Knockout
RELATED STORY
Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us