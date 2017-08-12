Day thanks Johnson for 'most clutch thing' at US PGA

Dustin Johnson was praised by Jason Day for a selfless act during the second round of the US PGA Championship.

Jason Day explained why he hugged Dustin Johnson during the second round of the US PGA Championship as he thanked the world number one.

Day carded an impressive five-under 66 to move into contention at a rainy Quail Hollow on Friday, but the Australian rushed through the closing holes as darkness approached in Charlotte.

Johnson offered to rush his tee shot at the 18th hole, allowing the group – which also included Henrik Stenson – to finish their second rounds after the horn blew, avoiding an early start on Saturday.

"I was hugging him. On 17, I was off the green. And we were walking up, and we were talking about like if we can get a tee shot on 18, we could finish the round," Day explained.

"And DJ [Johnson] is like, 'I'll do it.' And I'm like, 'That's great.'"

Day added: "As soon as he teed off, we all kind of flushed it down 18. And I just walked up to him and said, 'That's the biggest, or most clutch thing I've ever seen anyone do for me.'

"I had to give him a hug for it. He was happy, as well. Obviously to be able to finish and not have to wake up at 05:30 [local time] tomorrow, get some rest.

"Because it is hot out there and it does take it out of you, even though you are waking up early, you don't feel like it did, but it really does.

"To be able to get that extra sleep and relax a little bit in the afternoon; it goes for Henrik, and Dustin, as well. They wouldn't have that quick turnaround if they needed it."

Day sits at six under – two shots behind co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner.

Johnson and Stenson are at two over and will make the cut, although they are a long way back.