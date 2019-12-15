Five-way tie at top of QBE Shootout leaderboard

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Dec 2019, 04:58 IST SHARE

Bubba Watson

Five pairs were tied for the lead after the second round of the QBE Shootout as Bubba Watson and Charles Howell's 66 saw them move into contention.

Harold Varner and Ryan Palmer equalled the tournament's lowest round on Friday with a 17-under 55 to take a two-shot lead through 18 holes, yet they had company at the top after Saturday's round.

Having made gains at 16 of the 18 holes in the first round, Varner and Palmer had three bogeys on Saturday at the event in Naples, Florida.

Watson and Howell had a blemish-free round and back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 saw them reach 19 under par through 36 holes, the same score as Varner and Palmer and three other pairs.

Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak and JT Poston and Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini were the other duos that had a share of the lead.

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell managed to record the joint-lowest round of the day, though, following up their 61 with a 65 on Saturday.

Four birdies in five holes between the fourth and eighth helped them reach 18 under par for the tournament, one shot back ahead of Sunday's third and final round.