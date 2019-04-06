×
Golfer Annie Park's clubs stolen at LPGA major

8   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:22 IST
Annie Park

Annie Park had a good excuse for missing the cut at the LPGA's first major of the season.

Prior to the start of the tournament, her golf clubs and bag were stolen from her rental car.

The incident occurred at the hotel where Park was staying. When she reached her car to make the short drive to Mission Hills Country Club, she noticed the back window of the car was broken and her equipment was missing.

"I couldn't believe it at first, then I kind of had to believe it real quick," Park was quoted as saying by USA Today after Friday's second round. "They stole my clubs, bag, balls, glove, hat and sweater. Pretty much everything."

Park's caddie Josh Williams said: "I got the text yesterday [Thursday] morning, and I didn't think we were going to tee it up. But she said, 'no, of course we're going to play.'

"So we put some clubs together, and she just stuck with it and grinded hard. It was impressive."

Park used Williams' irons and two new wedges she had just ordered that were delivered to her locker. She found a putter at the Mission Hills pro shop, had a three-wood made by a club-repair technician and used a shaft she had left with her caddie for a new driver.

In challenging circumstances, Park missed the cut at 10 over after rounds of 76 and 78.

"It was kind of a stressful two days," she said. "But things happen. I actually played well on the front nine on Thursday, so I guess it really didn't affect me that much."

 

