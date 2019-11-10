Hatton triumphs in historic Turkish Airways Open play-off

Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airways Open

Tyrrell Hatton won his first European Tour event in over two years as he triumphed in a dramatic six-man play-off in the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Englishman, who was seeking his first Tour win since October 2017, parred the fourth extra hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya, with a play-off finished under floodlights for the first time in professional golf.

Hatton came into round four three shots adrift of the lead, but a birdie on his final hole meant he closed with 67 – enough to put him into a six-man play-off, the third in European Tour history, at 20 under.

Alongside Hatton going back up the 18th were Benjamin Hebert, Victor Perez, Kurt Kitayama, Erik van Rooyen and overnight leader Matthias Schwab.

With Van Rooyen dropping out early in the play-off, Hatton looked set to follow the South African, but kept his hopes alive with a pinpoint chip for a birdie.

A poor drive from Schwab meant he had to lay up, but the Austrian still managed to find the green and secure a birdie.

French duo Hebert and Perez were unable to match Schwab's or Hatton's efforts, with Kitayama squandering a six-foot putt and the chance for victory on the next trip up the 18th.

Birdies from Hatton and Schwab then sent Kitayama packing the next time around, as six became two in tense scenes in Antalya.

Hatton's failure to convert a short putt for birdie looked set to prove costly, yet the $2million prize went his way when Schwab missed what should have been a simple shot and bogeyed.

"It's so surreal. I actually can't believe I've won. It's been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off course," Hatton said after securing his fourth European Tour victory.

"The last month, I feel like I've found my game again. I said to people in my team that if I was lucky enough to win again I'd definitely savour the moment and not take it for granted.

"Sport's great when it's going well but when it's not it definitely hits home. I'm absolutely thrilled."