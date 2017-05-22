Improving Day confident ahead of majors

"Everything is coming along nicely," an upbeat Jason Day said of his form despite a play-off loss at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

World number three Jason Day believes he is rediscovering his best form after just missing out on victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The Australian was edged in a play-off by Billy Horschel on Sunday, the result marking just his second top-10 finish of the year.

Day was pleased to finally return to some form, as his wait for a first win since last year's Players Championship continues.

"I only had one top 10 up until this point," Day said Sunday after his round.

"To be able to play the way I did, I played some good, solid golf. Obviously, once again, it's a little disappointing but it's not the first tournament I'm going to lose. I've lost plenty of other ones beforehand and I'll lose plenty more in the future.

"I've got to try to get better from this experience and I feel good about my game. Everything is coming along nicely. Got to work a little bit more on the overall… things and I think if that happens, then I should be in pretty good form coming into the majors."

Day withdrew from both the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship last year with a back injury, and did not play again until the Tournament of Champions in January.

Just when the 29-year-old appeared to be back on track – he tied for fifth at Pebble Beach – he soon after announced his mother was undergoing treatment for cancer.

With his world understandably rocked – he lost his father to cancer at 12 – Day failed to crack the top 20 in his five starts following Pebble Beach.

Fortunately, by all accounts, his mother is recovering, and Day looks noticeably lighter on the course. With golf back on the list of top priorities, Day can re-emerge as one of the game's most dominant stars.

With three majors and the FedEx Cup playoffs on the horizon, Day believes this week could prove to be a turning point in his season.

"You know what, [it] just shows that things are coming together," he said. "Little unfortunate with that, obviously, thinking how things unfolded but, you know what, I get a week off, I get some rest and get into the Memorial [Tournament]."