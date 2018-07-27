Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Irate Reed banishes camera crew at European Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Jul 2018, 01:44 IST
KarainReed - cropped
Patrick Reed and caddy Kessler Karain at the European Open

Patrick Reed's opening round at the European Open was interrupted by a bizarre outburst at a camera crew as they were banished from his presence.

Masters champion Reed ended Thursday's play four shots off leader Bryson DeChambeau at two under after a late rally, but he had earlier been irritated by a cameraman apparently jangling loose change in his pockets and reacted accordingly.

Reed halted preparations for his third shot at the par-four 10th as caddy Kessler Karain confronted the individual before television microphones picked up the conversation.

"You're rattling change in your pocket - that's what I'm pointing at you for," Karain said.

Reed, seemingly appeased by an apparent apology, added: "Well, thank you. Stop."

But the world number 13 quickly reconsidered and decided that the cameraman should not be allowed to remain in close quarters.

"You know what? No," Reed said. "I need you all to go over on that side of the green. Go.

"He lost privileges by going like that with change. Keep going. I'm not hitting until you all get the heck out of here, like completely out of here. Ridiculous."

Television coverage of the European Tour event was forced to revert to a long-range shot until Reed had carded a par score on the hole.

