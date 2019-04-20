×
Johnson continues good form, Lowry leads

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Apr 2019, 06:18 IST
DustinJohnson - Cropped
American Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson continued his good start at the RBC Heritage as Shane Lowry retained his one-stroke lead when darkness suspended the second round.

Johnson, who already has two wins this year and is coming off a runner-up finish at the Masters, carded a four-under 67 in the second round.

The world number one is at seven under and tied for third with Emiliano Grillo (67), with the duo sitting two shots behind Lowry.

Lowry was three under through 16 holes – and nine under for the tournament – when play was suspended, with rain having led to a delay of almost four hours earlier in the day.

The Irishman is a shot clear of Trey Mullinax, who fired a three-under 68 in his second round in South Carolina.

Just a stroke behind Johnson and Grillo are Rory Sabbatini (69) and C.T. Pan, who produced the best round of the day with a six-under 65.

After an opening-round 71, Jordan Spieth was three under through 12 holes and in a tie for 29th when play was suspended.

Luke Donald, a five-time runner-up at the tournament, was at one under and even through 14 in his second round.

Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira and Xander Schauffele were also at one under, having fired a 68 and 70 respectively.

Lowry leads RBC Heritage, Johnson makes good start
