Johnson leads RBC Heritage heading into final round

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 21 Apr 2019, 05:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dustin Johnson

World number one Dustin Johnson holds a one-stroke lead after hitting the front heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage.

American star Johnson carded a three-under-par 68 to leapfrog Shane Lowry following Saturday's third round in South Carolina.

Amid heavy winds, there were a few big rounds to be had on the course, but only a handful of them as Masters runner-up Johnson earned the lead.

Johnson had some trouble to close out his day, tallying bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes, but fortunately for the 2016 U.S. Open winner, he birdied the previous three to give him a little bit of a cushion going into the final holes on the course.

The 34-year-old – who sits 10 under through 54 holes – leads Ian Poulter (67), Rory Sabbatini (68) and Lowry (71).

Poulter started his day with trouble after a double-bogey at the first, but he followed that up by going six under through his last 17 holes to be level with Sabbatini and overnight leader Lowry.

Patrick Cantlay (66) is two shots back at eight under, while Matt Kuchar (68) is a stroke behind and Webb Simpson sits six under after shooting the best round on the day with a six-under 65.

Advertisement

Former world number one Jordan Spieth posted a three-over-par 74 to slide down into a tie for 42nd – eight shots off the pace.