Jones holds off Oosthuizen to claim second Australian Open crown

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 08 Dec 2019, 11:50 IST SHARE

Australian golfer Matt Jones

Matt Jones denied a fast-finishing Louis Oosthuizen to secure his second Australian Open title in Sydney on Sunday.

Jones became a dual winner of the tournament after holding on for a one-stroke victory following his final-round 69 at The Australian Golf Club.

Winner of the Australian Open in 2015, Australian golfer Jones entered the final day with a three-shot advantage.

But 2010 Open Championship winner Oosthuizen (66) threatened to spoil the party when he eagled the 72nd hole and cut Jones' lead to just one stroke.

Jones, however, managed to save par on the par-five 18th to claim the Stonehaven Cup at 15 under.

He joins an elite group, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Peter Thomson, Greg Norman and Jordan Spieth, as the only players to have won the title twice.

Amateur Takumi Kanaya (71) and Aaron Pike (69) finished tied for third at nine under, while Paul Casey (72), Greg Chalmers (67), Denzel Ieremia (71), Cameron Tringale (73) and Chun-An Yu (67) were a shot further back.