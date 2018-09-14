Rashid, Bhullar T-15 in Korea; four Indians make cut

Incheon, Sept 14 (PTI) Indian golfers Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar were Tied-15th after the second round of the approximately USD 1,000,000 Shinhan Donghae Open on Friday.

Rashid, a two-time winner on Asian Tour, trying to end his three and a half year drought, shot two-under 69 to take his total to five-under 137, while Bhullar carded one-under 70 to be tied with him.

The Indian duo currently are four shots off the lead at the midway stage.

Khalin Joshi (69) and Shiv Kapur (70) were the other Indians to make the cut, while Viraj Madappa (73), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72), S Chikkarangappa (72), Jyoti Randhawa (76) and Arjun Atwal (78) missed the cut.

The cut fell at even par and 73 players made the weekend rounds.

Rashid had four birdies against two bogeys and Bhullar had three birdies and two bogeys.

Sanghyun Park of Korea carded a three-under-par 68 to maintain his top position. The 35-year-old Park, who ended the opening round with a two-shot lead, had a solid game from tee to green.

Joining Park at the top is compatriot Hyungjoon Lee and Philippines' Miguel Tabuena, who both shot matching 65s at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Five golfers are two shots behind the leaders in tied-fourth, including Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and Korean Byeonghun An