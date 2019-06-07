×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koepka grouped with Molinari for U.S. Open, Tiger with Spieth and Rose

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    07 Jun 2019, 01:48 IST
Koepkacropped
Brooks Koepka celebrates his second U.S. Open triumph

Brooks Koepka will begin his quest for a third straight U.S. Open alongside Open winner Francesco Molinari and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Koepka is seeking to become only the second player to win three consecutive U.S. Opens and arrives at Pebble Beach in fine form having claimed his second successive US PGA Championship crown last month.

The world number one headlines a star-studded field set to take on one of golf's iconic venues as he tries to match Willie Anderson, who was crowned victorious each year between 1903 and 1905.

Masters champion Tiger Woods, aiming for his 16th major title, has been be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson, who turns 49 on the Sunday of the tournament and is seeking to win the U.S. Open and complete a career Grand Slam, is set to tee it up with world number two Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Rory McIlroy will be alongside Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman.

Advertisement
Woods grouped with Molinari and Koepka at US PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Tiger grouped with Li, Rahm at Masters
RELATED STORY
Molinari, Day and Koepka share Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Molinari opens door for Tiger by finding water at 12
RELATED STORY
Open win alongside Tiger counts for little at Augusta, says Molinari
RELATED STORY
Day & Mickelson headline star-studded group, Tiger seeking fourth title
RELATED STORY
Koepka four clear in US PGA as Lee makes woeful start to day two
RELATED STORY
Koepka, DeChambeau take route 66 to Masters first-round lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods only one back as five share halfway lead at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Molinari moves clear at Augusta as DeChambeau falters badly
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us