Madan recovers from nightmarish start, sits 10th in LET Q-School

Marrakesh (Morocco), Dec 18 (PTI) Astha Madan recovered from a nightmarish start to card 74 and lie tied 10th after the second day of the Ladies European Tour's Final Stage Lalla Aicha Tour School here Tuesday.

Madan, the leader in the field at 7-under 65 after first day, stumbled on a quadruple bogey on the Par-5 10th, her first hole of the day, and a bogey on the next, but she recovered well to take her two-day tally to 5-under 139.

Among the other Indians, Tvesa Malik (69) improved from T-25th to T-12th at 4-under 140 while Diksha Dagar (71) is T-14th with a 36-hole total of 3-under 141.

Vani Kapoor (76) is T-49th, while Sharmila Nicollet 75) is T-85th and Ridhima Dilawari (80) is T-95th, the same as Saaniya Sharma (77).

Madan took a nine on the 10th hole at Palm Golf Ourika, but she recovered with four birdies on the back nine of the course, which was her front nine.

She got her composure back and had four birdies which helped her get back to par.

But she dropped two bogeys on the front nine of the course, which was her second nine, in her 74.

Madan sits in tied 10th spot with Nadine Dreher from Austria.

It was tight at the top of the leader board on day two as three players moved into a share of the lead.

Belgian Leslie Cloots (67), England's Sian Evans (68) and Swede Linnea Strm (66) share the lead on eight-under-par, one clear of Germany's Esther Henseleit (69), who also played her second round at Amelkis Golf Club.

Evans, 27, from Gillingham, who has been crowd funding to cover her trip to Tour School, credited her coach, former European Tour player Zane Scotland, for helping her to find more consistency in her swing.

Strm, who won pre-qualifying B at Amelkis last week by six strokes, with a winning 72-hole total of 23-under-par, continued her love affair with the golf course.

There will be a cut to the leading 60 players and ties after 72 holes, and after 90 holes, the top five will earn category 5c membership while those in positions six to 25 will earn category 8 membership of the LET for 2019