Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson convinced he has 'another major or two' in him

Phil Mickelson tips his cap at Augusta

Phil Mickelson is convinced he has another major win in him after heading into the weekend at 4-under par at the Masters.

The American great was three shots shy of the clubhouse lead as he followed up an opening 67 with a 1-over 73.

Mickelson, a three-time victor at Augusta, won the last of his five major titles at The Open in 2013 and, at 48, time is not on his side to add to his haul.

If he were to triumph again in one of golf's big four, Mickelson would be the oldest ever winner of a major and he has belief in his ability to do so.

"I haven't thought of it but I think I've got another major in me and at least one, maybe two, and so I would love to get one right here," he said.

"But, like I say, you can't jump ahead to the end and there's a lot of good, fun, challenging golf in between."

Friday's play was Mickelson's 100th round at the Masters.

When asked what that meant to him, Mickelson replied with his tongue firmly in cheek, saying: "Just that I'm getting old!

"But there's been so many more practice rounds that I've played here in addition to those hundred rounds, and every time I come here I just get so excited to be here and to play and it brings back memories when I was a kid and it makes me feel young, and it just has really been special to be able to come and spend so much time here.

"This is a very spiritual place if you love golf the way we do."

On his standing heading into the weekend, Mickelson said: "I think that I expected to be a little bit better, to be honest.

"But there's nothing better than having a chance going into the weekend at the Masters. And that's what I want to focus on and I know that I'm playing well enough.

"I spent some time here last week and was shooting some low numbers and if I can go shoot a good one tomorrow I'll be in it for Sunday."