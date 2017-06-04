McIlroy declares himself fit for U.S. Open

Having skipped the Memorial Tournament in a bid to put a rib issue behind him, Rory McIlroy has no intention of missing the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play at the U.S. Open after returning to fitness following the rib injury that has interrupted his schedule this year.

The Northern Irishman withdrew from the Memorial Tournament and skipped the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in favour of a spell of recuperation at a hotel resort in Portugal.

He now feels ready to take on the challenge of Erin Hills, where the 28-year-old will bid for a fifth major title when the event begins on Thursday.

"I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time," said McIlroy in quotes reported by The Guardian.

"The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating – I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour – but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the U.S. Open.

"As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career, but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.

"Every aspect of the facilities at Quinta do Lago has been first class. I can't thank the people there enough for the way they have looked after me. I have been able to work on fitness and golf without any distractions at all."

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011, but missed the cut at last year's tournament.