McIlroy going at it '100 per cent' thanks to pristine driving

Rory McIlroy is confident his ability off the tee can inspire success at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he is three shots adrift.

by Omnisport News 06 Aug 2017, 06:40 IST

Rory McIlroy

Former world number one Rory McIlroy believes his driving game can lead him to victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

McIlroy has been consistently crushing the ball over 300 yards off the tee this week at Firestone Country Club, where he is three shots adrift of leaders Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters.

The four-time major champion has not won this season, but he enters Sunday's final round within striking distance at six under following his 68 on Saturday.

McIlroy won both the Bridgestone and the US PGA Championship in 2014, and he believes his driving could lead him to a similar fate this year.

Rory's making a push for Sunday's final pairing.



Shots like this will help.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pP2xI0UE7G — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 5, 2017

"I'm hitting the driver really well," McIlroy said, via golfchannel.com. "When you're confident with it, and you can go at it 100 per cent, it feels good.

"It brings you back to three years ago when I was doing the same thing here. Hopefully that continues and I can keep it up, not just through tomorrow but obviously into next week as well.

"I was three behind going into Sunday last time [he won here], and I think I took the lead by the sixth tee box. There's obviously a few more guys up around the lead this time around, but I'm going to need to start like that again."

McIlroy, playing with friend Harry Diamond as his caddie, has looked refreshed this week after struggling on the greens this season.

While McIlroy still has not looked back to his old self on the putting surface, he has found different ways to make birdie around Firestone's tough layout, having holed four on day three.