McIlroy motivated by 'busy summer' after missing U.S. Open cut

Injuries have blighted Rory McIlroy's year to date and the four-time major champion is eyeing a consistent run of tournaments.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 02:04 IST

Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is hoping to "play a lot of golf" over the coming weeks and months, after missing the cut at the U.S. Open on his return from a rib injury.

McIlroy will not be involved over the weekend at Erin Hills after adding a second-round 71 to his opening 78 to sit five over par - well outside the projected cut line.

The world number two has been hampered by injury in the lead-up to each of the first two majors in 2017, but is confident he can peak for next month's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

"I'm playing next week in Connecticut [in the Travelers Championship]. I've got a nice run leading up to The Open," said McIlroy.

"I've got a busy summer, so I'm excited to play a lot of golf. I feel like that's going to help me to get back into contention and hopefully try to win some of these things."

For the first time since the 2010 #USOpen, neither @McIlroyRory or @JDayGolf will feature over the weekend of a Major. pic.twitter.com/Ukc4OhL60s — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 16, 2017

McIlroy could at least take heart from a strong finish on Friday, which saw him birdie four of the last six holes.

"I showed up for the last six holes, anyway," he added.

"Yeah, it was okay. I definitely hit it better off the tee. I think I hit 10 or 11 fairways other than the four or five I did yesterday, [and] gave myself a lot more looks.

"But I think at the end of the day, it's competitive rounds and getting the card in my hand. And I've been very light on competitive rounds this year. I'm just excited to get on a run of golf now and get going.

"Even though it's very disappointing to not be here on the weekend, I think these last two rounds will serve me well going into the summer.

"I started to let it go a little bit on the back nine. And I showed what I can do. I birdied four of the last six. I probably could have birdied all of the last six.

"It didn't matter at that point because I was so far from the cut line. But at least I know it's in there, it's just a matter of getting it out of me and getting myself in the right frame of mind.

"In practice I was really, really good, and I just wasn't able to translate that on to the golf course. Everything was in good shape. But you never really know until you put a card in your hand and you're under the gun little bit."