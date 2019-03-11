×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Molinari surges to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    11 Mar 2019, 05:49 IST
Molinari-Francesco-03102019-getty-ftr.jpg
Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari fired an impressive eight-under 64 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two strokes on Sunday.

The Italian was bogey-free during the final round at Bay Hill, finishing at 12 under to win ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick (71).

Molinari had four birdies on the front nine and four more after the turn, including a 44-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that sealed his third PGA Tour victory.

He carded a 64 to finish just one stroke shy of the final-round record (63), which was set by Gary Koch in 1984.

"I don't know, I'm just super glad," Molinari said after his round, via Golf Digest. "First week as a Callaway player, so happy to see that the switch I made wasn't as crazy as some people thought. The clubs are good for me and I showed it this week.

"It's great, to do it here, to get it done here at this place knowing that my wife and the kids were watching back home, it's just a special, special one."

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who had moved into contention, could only manage an even-par 72 to end up tied for sixth at eight under.

Molinari had to enter the clubhouse with his two-stroke lead while contenders were still well into their rounds.

Advertisement

But, even he could feel this one was different. Molinari said it was his "best putting round ever".

"It's high up there with the best wins I've had," he added. "[Arnold Palmer] was a special player but most of all a special person and a global icon for the game. For someone like me coming from Italy, he and Jack [Nicklaus] were up there as Gods, so to win here is truly special."

After a birdie on the par-five 16th hole, Fitzpatrick parred his final two holes to get his best finish on Tour. He had a round of one-under 71 to finish 10 under for the tournament.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (69) ended the tournament in a three-way tie for third place, alongside Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Im Sung-jae (68) at nine under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods to skip Honda Classic, play Arnold Palmer Invitational
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead
RELATED STORY
Molinari charges to a 64 to win at Arnie's place
RELATED STORY
Cabrera-Bello sets early pace at Arnold Palmer Invitational
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods withdraws from Palmer with neck strain
RELATED STORY
Cabrera Bello leads Bay Hill as Lefty salvages wild round
RELATED STORY
Mitchell's symbol of hard work, success is watch for father
RELATED STORY
Fitzpatrick leads, McIlroy surges at Bay Hill
RELATED STORY
McIlroy doing everything right but winning
RELATED STORY
Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with neck strain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us