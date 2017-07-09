Munoz retains control at Greenbrier Classic

Colombian Sebastian Munoz is on track for a wire-to-wire win at the Greenbrier Classic.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 04:23 IST

Sebastian Munoz

Sebastian Munoz retained his lead at the Greenbrier Classic after shooting a two-under 68 to get to 14 under on Saturday.

Despite being ranked outside the top 400 in the world rankings, Munoz is trying to win wire-to-wire this week after an opening-round 61.

Munoz hung around even par throughout most of his third round, which allowed others to catch him.

But the Colombian birdied two holes on the back nine to regain the lead heading into the final round.

Robert Streb jumped into solo second at 12 under with a five-under 65 on Saturday.

He also recorded the shot of the day with a violent strike out of the deep rough on the par-five 12th hole, leading to an eagle.

Jamie Lovemark, still searching for his first PGA Tour win, and U.S. Open breakout star Xander Schauffele head into Sunday tied for third at 11 under.

Both players shot four-under 66s in round three.

United States Ryder Cup captain last year, Davis Love III is trying to become the oldest player to win a PGA Tour event.

The 53-year-old is currently tied for fifth at 10 under, and he is joined by Russell Henley and Kelly Kraft.