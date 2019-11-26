MVP candidate Jackson leads Ravens' rout of Rams

Lamar Jackson further showcased his NFL MVP credentials as the in-form Baltimore Ravens crushed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6.

Ravens quarterback Jackson threw five touchdown passes in another stunning display to lead Baltimore to their seventh straight win on Monday.

Jackson finished 15 of 20 for 169 yards and no interceptions as the Ravens improved to 9-2 for the season away to the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Jackson Show rolled into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for 'Monday Night Football' and the Rams had no answer.

Led by second-year QB Jackson, the Ravens raced to a 28-6 half-time lead against last season's Super Bowl finalists.

A pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown set the tone for Jackson – who also rushed for 95 yards on eight carries – and the streaking Ravens.

The Rams (6-5) managed to get on the board with six points in the second quarter, but that was as good as it got for the Los Angeles franchise.

Jackson found Willie Snead for a touchdown prior to half-time, before teeing up Mark Ingram for another TD in the third quarter as the Ravens ran rampant.

Snead was on the receiving end of another TD pass from Jackson in the opening minute of the final quarter before the latter made way for Robert Griffin III with 12 minutes remaining.

Rams QB Jared Goff finished the contest 26 of 37 for 212 yards, two interceptions and two sacks, while Todd Gurley II only rushed for 22 yards.