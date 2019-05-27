Na surprises caddie with unique gift after Charles Schwab Challenge win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 27 May 2019, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Na (right), Kenny Harms

Kevin Na was all smiles after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge and he made his caddie happy too on Sunday.

Na's caddie, Kenny Harms, had another reason for celebrating the American's third PGA Tour victory.

The winner of the event, held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, was promised a 1973 Dodge Challenger.

It did not take Na long to gift it over to Harms, who helped him finish with a four-stroke advantage over the rest of the field.

As soon as Na's final putt fell in the hole, he pointed at the car and yelled: "That's your car" to Harms as the two embraced on the 18th green.

He promised to give it to his caddie. pic.twitter.com/CyhIwLPP3Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019

"We're like brothers, and I'm more than happy to give it to him," Na told media after his round.

Na's final round at the tournament was highlighted with six birdies, four of which were on the front nine. He had a couple of hiccups with a bogey on the par-four seventh hole and again on the par-four 10th but recovered nicely.

"It feels great," Na said after his round.

"Standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall [of winners at Colonial] and I imagined my name on it, and sure enough it's going to be there."