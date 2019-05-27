×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Na surprises caddie with unique gift after Charles Schwab Challenge win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    27 May 2019, 08:50 IST
na-kevin-caddie-05262019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kevin Na (right), Kenny Harms

Kevin Na was all smiles after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge and he made his caddie happy too on Sunday.

Na's caddie, Kenny Harms, had another reason for celebrating the American's third PGA Tour victory. 

The winner of the event, held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, was promised a 1973 Dodge Challenger.

It did not take Na long to gift it over to Harms, who helped him finish with a four-stroke advantage over the rest of the field. 

As soon as Na's final putt fell in the hole, he pointed at the car and yelled: "That's your car" to Harms as the two embraced on the 18th green.

"We're like brothers, and I'm more than happy to give it to him," Na told media after his round.

Na's final round at the tournament was highlighted with six birdies, four of which were on the front nine. He had a couple of hiccups with a bogey on the par-four seventh hole and again on the par-four 10th but recovered nicely.

"It feels great," Na said after his round.

"Standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall [of winners at Colonial] and I imagined my name on it, and sure enough it's going to be there."

Advertisement
Na claims Charles Schwab Challenge
RELATED STORY
Blixt leads Charles Schwab Challenge
RELATED STORY
Na leads at Colonial, Spieth two shots back
RELATED STORY
Schwab hits the front at Made in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Wiesberger leads at Made in Denmark after Schwab struggles
RELATED STORY
Kuchar defends $5,000 caddie payment after Mayakoba Classic win
RELATED STORY
Column: Stiffing your caddie is never a good look
RELATED STORY
Spieth's father fills in as caddie in Mexico
RELATED STORY
Finau leads at Colonial, Spieth starts well
RELATED STORY
Kuchar apologizes, pledges $50,000 to Mayakoba caddie
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us