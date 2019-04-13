Oosthuizen hoping to stay solid on moving day
Saturday might be considered 'moving day' at a major, but Louis Oosthuizen will be more than happy if he can simply maintain his position in round three of the Masters.
Oosthuizen – the 2010 Open Championship winner who also holds the distinction of finishing as the runner-up in all four majors – shot 66 at Augusta on Friday to climb into a five-way tie for the lead.
Heading into the weekend, the South African is joined at seven under by Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day, while Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are among four players one shot behind.
"I just need a decent, solid round tomorrow [Saturday]," Oosthuizen told reporters.
Saturday is going to be a good day:— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 13, 2019
13:45: Mickelson, Kuchar
13:55: Rahm, Kizzire
14:05: Woods, Poulter
14:15: Schauffele, Harding
14:25: Oosthuizen, Johnson
14:35: Koepka, Scott
14:45: Molinari, Day pic.twitter.com/310hlKnY0T
"[The key is to] not play yourself out of it, just stay in touch with everyone. This golf course, you win it on the back nine on Sunday. We've seen it over the years, anything can happen on the back nine.
"I think tomorrow is a day when you just really want to produce some good shots, not try too much and play yourself out of the tournament. You just want to have a decent round and then Sunday you can make the decision on a lot of holes whether you want to be very aggressive or not."
Despite carding seven birdies in a round topped only by Xander Schauffele (65), Oosthuizen described his day-two performance as "just solid", adding: "I feel like the ball-striking was pretty decent. I hit some really good iron shots and around this golf course you need to hit good iron shots."