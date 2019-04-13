×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oosthuizen hoping to stay solid on moving day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Apr 2019, 06:56 IST
Louis Oosthuizen - cropped
Louis Oosthuizen at the Masters on Friday

Saturday might be considered 'moving day' at a major, but Louis Oosthuizen will be more than happy if he can simply maintain his position in round three of the Masters.

Oosthuizen – the 2010 Open Championship winner who also holds the distinction of finishing as the runner-up in all four majors – shot 66 at Augusta on Friday to climb into a five-way tie for the lead.

Heading into the weekend, the South African is joined at seven under by Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day, while Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are among four players one shot behind.

"I just need a decent, solid round tomorrow [Saturday]," Oosthuizen told reporters.

"[The key is to] not play yourself out of it, just stay in touch with everyone. This golf course, you win it on the back nine on Sunday. We've seen it over the years, anything can happen on the back nine.

"I think tomorrow is a day when you just really want to produce some good shots, not try too much and play yourself out of the tournament. You just want to have a decent round and then Sunday you can make the decision on a lot of holes whether you want to be very aggressive or not."

Despite carding seven birdies in a round topped only by Xander Schauffele (65), Oosthuizen described his day-two performance as "just solid", adding: "I feel like the ball-striking was pretty decent. I hit some really good iron shots and around this golf course you need to hit good iron shots."

Omnisport
NEWS
Cool Koepka oozing confidence after retaining Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Accidents happen – Woods 'all good' after security guard trip
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy make contrasting starts at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods only one back as five share halfway lead at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Masters atmosphere keeps everyone on best behavior
RELATED STORY
Play suspended at Masters with Tiger Woods making a move
RELATED STORY
Casey holds on to repeat title at Valspar Championship
RELATED STORY
Back injury could be 'blessing in disguise' for Day at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Shubhankar off to solid start in Indian Open golf
RELATED STORY
Scott not daunted by star-studded Masters leaderboard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us