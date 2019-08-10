Poulter, Beem lead complaints of DeChambeau's sluggish play

Bryson DeChambeau takes his time in New Jersey

Bryson DeChambeau's patient approach to play at the Northern Trust does not look to have gone down at all well with fans and his fellow professionals.

Video clips were shared on social media of DeChambeau taking several minutes to line up his shots in New Jersey this week.

One video appeared to show playing partners Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood looking disinterested as DeChambeau went to his book three times for a putt at the eighth.

And with fans taking to Twitter to bemoan this sluggish play, the likes of Ian Poulter and Rich Beem also weighed in.

Poulter replied to one fan who claimed players like DeChambeau had meant he no longer watched the PGA Tour.

"Andrew, I'm sorry you've stopped watching @PGATour," Poulter wrote. "There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pros and continue to break the rules without a conscience.

"It should be self policed but clearly this won't happen. [It is] so disappointing it hasn't been stopped."

One-time US PGA Championship winner Beem was a little less measured, responding to a clip: "THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR, if you don't do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!!

"As a member, I'm OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about 'protecting the field', then protect it by penalising/DQing this type of behaviour!! ENOUGH!!!"

Eddie Pepperell was scathing of DeChambeau and added: "Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored.

"Slow players do this to their playing partners, making the game less enjoyable. Problem is the unaffected single-minded twit in this instance doesn't care much for others."

Ross Fisher called for action. "All the governing bodies need to come together and find a solution," he said.

"It ruins the game for players, fans that watch live, plus at home on TV. Something needs to be done and done now."