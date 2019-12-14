Presidents Cup 2019: Late drama keeps Internationals ahead after Thomas & Fowler crumble

International pair Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer celebrate in front of USA duo Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler

The Internationals produced a stunning late comeback to stay in the lead over the United States heading into the final day of the Presidents Cup.

Seven-time defending champions the USA were on track to sweep the afternoon's foursomes, which would have tied the Presidents Cup at 9-9 on Saturday.

Approaching 17:30 local time (06:30 GMT) in Melbourne, Tiger Woods' USA led all four matchups in a remarkable comeback, having ended the morning four-balls 9-5 adrift.

But Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler sensationally coughed up a 5up lead against Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer, who triggered a dramatic finish to the fourth session at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Another halved match to finish day 3 @PresidentsCup.



The #IntlTeam holds a 10-8 lead heading into the final 12 singles matches. pic.twitter.com/xECYnCxA1Y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2019

By the time proceedings ended after 18:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the Internationals held a 10-8 lead heading into Sunday's 12 singles.

No team have trailed after three sessions and won the Presidents Cup, however, the USA emerged for the foursomes on a mission to create history.

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland put a point on the board for the USA via a 2 and 1 victory over Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

A second point came thanks to Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who saw off Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith by the same scoreline.

Ice in his veins.@marcleish steps up just when the #IntlTeam needed it. pic.twitter.com/4Urczr16Gd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2019

That is when the fun began. Thomas - carrying a perfect 3-0-0 record - and Fowler approached the 11th tee boasting a commanding 5up advantage against Australian Leishman and Mexican team-mate Ancer.

Leishman had not won all week, but his rally alongside Ancer energised the crowd during a memorable ending to the day's play. After Thomas' wild tee shot landed among the trees, Leishman's stunning approach helped secure an unthinkable halve for the Internationals.

Attention then turned to Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, who were 2down through 13 against Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

A shot that @joaconiemann will never forget.



His escape on the 18th hole kept a half point alive for the #IntlTeam. pic.twitter.com/WovxG3NEO2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2019

With Ernie Els watching on and fans at full voice, Niemann's brilliant shot from the rough paved the way for the Internationals - without a Presidents Cup triumph since 1998 - to halve another match. An did have a birdie chance to win the match but his effort slid agonisingly wide of the hole.