Rahm: I'd bet on myself - but McIlroy looks unbelievable!

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm was in a confident mood like many of his rivals at Augusta National on Tuesday, yet he admitted that Rory McIlroy might be primed for Masters glory.

As with several other players who faced the media ahead of the first major of 2019, Rahm was keen to talk up his own chances, suggesting he could improve on last year's fourth-placed finish.

But asked who he would place $1,000 on to win at Augusta, the Spaniard conceded that McIlroy, chasing a career Grand Slam, would be a good bet.

"Who am I going to say besides me, really? I like to bet on myself," Rahm said. "But that's me just being confident. It's tough to choose in a sport like golf, especially in this event."

He added: "Rory is playing unbelievable golf. He's playing the best golf he's played in a long time. I think he's one of the only ones to have more top-10s than I do this year - including the win at The Players Championship.

Nothing like a good skip at @themasters! pic.twitter.com/eBgtiF8bxN — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 8, 2019

"It's really good golf and it seems like his putting has been lot better. If Rory is hitting the ball the way he is, and he putts good, he's tough to beat.

"It's hard to bet. If I had to put all of it on one person that's not myself, I'd probably go with Rory. This is who I see right now playing the best and somebody who fits really well at this golf course."

Rahm will play the first two rounds alongside Tiger Woods and Haotong Li after being drawn in Group 14 on Tuesday.