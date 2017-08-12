Relaxed Kisner, Matsuyama set to tee off on moving day at US PGA

Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner will tee off in the third round of the US PGA Championship with their two-shot lead intact.

Kevin Kisner seemed to be in a relaxed frame of mind as the American prepared to tee off with fellow US PGA Championship co-leader Hideki Matsuyama on Saturday.

Back-to-back four-under 67s at Quail Hollow saw Kisner grab a surprise share of the 36-hole lead, while Matsuyama fired a blistering 64 in the second round.

The duo were two shots clear on eight under and set to begin round three alongside former world number one Jason Day (six under) at 14:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

Whatever nerves Kisner may have had were seemingly put to one side as the two-time winner on the PGA Tour spent the morning playing with his three-year-old daughter.

"We've been busy all morning, playing every game they make and enjoying it," he told TNT.

"I probably won't get to see her tonight after we get done, so I had a morning full of it.

"[She's] really into fort building, so I've been building a lot of forts today."

Kisner and Matsuyama appeared to have little to worry about early in Charlotte, where cloud mostly cleared on a hot and humid day.

J.B. Holmes (five under through 15) was the best of those who teed off in the morning, despite the calm conditions, the American reaching even par for the tournament.

Chasing a record-breaking career Grand Slam, Jordan Spieth remained well back at four over.

The Open champion got some luck via the rocks and a tree at the seventh, largely considered one of the easier holes, but hit his second shot in the water to make bogey.

Aiming to become the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam, Spieth at least made back-to-back birdies to finish a one-over front nine.