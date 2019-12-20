Rookie QB Will Grier to make Panthers bow against Colts

Panthers QB Will Grier

Rookie quarterback Will Grier will make his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers against the Indianapolis Colts, interim head coach Perry Fewell has confirmed.

Grier came into the season as the Panthers' third-choice QB, but regular starter Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve after two games due to a foot injury.

Kyle Allen deputised, throwing 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 12 games, leaving Carolina 5-9 and bottom of the NFC South.

With nothing on the line in Indiana this week, it was reported Grier - the 100th pick in the draft - would get a first start.

And after giving Grier first-team reps in practice, Fewell told reporters the 24-year-old would indeed get his chance.

"Will has demonstrated to us that he's ready to start this football game on Sunday, so he will be our starter," said the temporary coach, who replaced Ron Rivera earlier this month.

Grier added: "I'm extremely excited just to get to go and get that game experience. Camp and pre-season is one thing, it's a grind, but I'm excited to actually play in a real game.

"I'm excited to get out there with these guys and try to get a win.

"[Staying patient] is part of the deal. You have to prepare every week like you're starting, and you may not. But you'd rather be prepared and not play than be unprepared and be thrown in there."