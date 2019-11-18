Sullen Tom Brady says Patriots can 'do everything better' despite clipping Eagles' wings

Tom Brady cut a dejected figure and declared the New England Patriots can "do everything better" despite Sunday's 17-10 win on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots rebounded from their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens and moved to 9-1 for the season on the back of a solid defensive effort.

Brady had a pass completion rate of just 55 per cent, making 26 of 47 for 216 yards, and the only touchdown pass came from Julian Edelman on a trick play to Phillip Dorsett.

It was another difficult evening in the red zone for the Patriots, who were one of three on Sunday, and a sullen Brady was not exactly in a talkative mood with reporters after the game.

Asked about the offense, Brady replied: "[It's] up and down, what it looks like to me. We can probably do everything better."

"I don't think it matters what I think [would remedy the situation]. It matters what we do."

Stat leaders from win no. 9. pic.twitter.com/95w4b0IGQq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2019

When it was put to Brady it might be a matter of working things out in practice, he said: "Yeah, I think that's right. Practice and execution."

By contrast the usually reserved Bill Belichick hailed the team collective in Philly and even cracked a joke about the crucial play involving Edelman.

"He keeps his quarterback rating up there pretty high," Belichick quipped.

"I'm sure he will have to ice his shoulder down this week and massage it and everything else. That was a great play by Julian."