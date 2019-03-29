Suri surges clear at Indian Open

Julian Suri at the Indian Open

Julian Suri opened up a two-shot lead in round two of the Indian Open, courtesy of a superb second nine at DLF Golf & Country Club on Friday.

Suri started on the 10th and was one over for the day halfway through his round, but the American then hit top form on the front nine to complete a second successive 67 and reach 10 under.

He picked up six shots in as many holes from the first, courtesy of four birdies and an eagle, before following up a bogey at the seventh with another gain on the ninth.

At this same event last year, Suri missed the cut after shooting 76 and 82 in rounds one and two.

George Coetzee and Robert Karlsson carded 66 and 68 respectively to share second at eight under, with Callum Shinkwin (65) and Scott Hend (68) one further back.

Stephen Gallacher had shared first place with Suri overnight, but the Scot dropped well down the leaderboard courtesy of a second-round 74.

Daniel Nisbet and Om Prakash Chouhan recorded hole-in-ones at the third and fifth respectively, but the latter went from the sublime to the ridiculous, missing the cut at four over thanks to a nine at the 18th.

