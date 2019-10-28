Tiger savours 'crazy' record after matching Snead for 82 career wins

Zozo Championship winner and record-equalling star Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods described his record-tying PGA Tour victory as "crazy" after reigning supreme at the Zozo Championship.

It was all about Woods in Japan, where the 15-time major champion claimed a historic 82nd Tour title on Monday to draw level with Sam Snead for the most victories all-time.

Woods posted a final-round 67 to win the rain-delayed inaugural tournament by three strokes ahead of Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

"It is just crazy. It is a lot," Woods said of the 82 career wins. "I have been able to be consistent most of my career and have put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions, there was plenty of times I didn't but today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out. It was definitely stressful."

Woods added: "Well, it's a big number. It's about consistency and doing it for a long period of time Sam did it into his 50s and I'm in my early to mid-40s. So it's about being consistent and doing it for a very long period of time.

"I've been very fortunate to have had the career I've had so far. To have won this tournament in Japan, it's just so ironic because I've always been a global player, always played all around the world and to tie the record outside the United States is pretty cool."

The 43-year-old Woods underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage in August, having secured a remarkable Masters victory in April — his first major title in almost 11 years.

Woods made a spectacular return from career-threatening back injuries in 2018 by claiming the season-ending Tour Championship and the former world number one continued his rise back to the top of golf.

He returned to complete his final seven holes on Monday after darkness suspended the deciding round at the Zozo Championship, where he birdied his last hole to finished 19 under overall.

"I didn't really know I would come back and play at this level," Woods said. "But the fact that I could get down to read putts again, that's something I haven't been able to do in months. Something so subtle and simple like that, it makes a difference.

"The way I started out this week, who would've guessed that after bogeying the first three holes that I'd shoot the numbers I did. I made a few mistakes but they weren't bad. When I did get out of position, I put myself back in."