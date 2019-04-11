×
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy make contrasting starts at Augusta

11 Apr 2019, 21:16 IST
Tiger Woods at the Masters

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made contrasting starts to their opening holes at the Masters on Thursday.

Woods, who won the last of his four green jackets in 2005, was met with deafening roars after being announced to the first tee and smoked a huge drive down the fairway.

The 42-year-old followed with a solid approach and two putts for a steady par. 

McIlroy's bid to complete the career Grand Slam with a maiden triumph at Augusta began with a bogey at the opening hole.

The Northern Irishman went right off the tee and had to pitch out before eventually recording a five at the par four.

Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Justin Harding were in a tie for first at two under par, having played two, three and nine holes respectively.

Tommy Fleetwood and Branden Grace were among a cluster of seven players at one under.

The likes of world number one Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are among the later starters at Augusta on Thursday.

