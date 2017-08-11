Tough Quail Hollow most fun Rahm has ever had

Jon Rahm has no complaints about Quail Hollow, saying he enjoyed the tough conditions at the US PGA Championship.

by Omnisport News 11 Aug 2017, 05:53 IST

Spaniard Jon Rahm

Conditions may be tough at the US PGA Championship, but Jon Rahm said the opening round was the most fun he has had at a major.

The fast greens at Quail Hollow are challenging the world's best, including Rahm – who carded a one-under 70 on Thursday.

Rahm, the Spanish world number six, made two late bogeys, but said he enjoyed the challenges posed by the Charlotte course.

"It was a great day. You know, I've been looking forward to a day like this in a major championship for a long time," he said.

"I don't think I've had this much fun on a major I don't think ever. Tee to green the first nine was absolutely perfect.

"Even if I stumbled a little bit on the first few holes on the back nine, I brought it back.

"Overall, one-under-par on a major championship with the conditions that we had, with the greens that we had, I'm extremely satisfied."

Rickie (-1; T16).

Rory (-2; T6).

Rahm (-2; T6).



Red numbers for all. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Y8DJTB2gu4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2017

The speed of the greens was the major focus on the opening day and Rahm highlighted how difficult the conditions were for players.

"Given they are Bermuda greens, for me they are extremely difficult," he said.

"The fact that how firm they got and the length of the golf course is extremely tough. I mean, if fairways weren't as soft when we have shorter irons into the green, we would be able to control it a little more.

"The ball is releasing 15 feet. I don't think I have ever seen that besides a U.S. Open or British Open."

Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner share the lead after opening with 67s.