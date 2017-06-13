U.S. Open 2017: Dustin Johnson heads five to watch at Erin Hills

The current world number one and a player who appears highly likely to someday hold the same honour head our list of U.S. Open challengers.

Ahead of this week's U.S. Open at the spectacular Erin Hills course in Wisconsin, Omnisport's Christopher Devine takes a look at five potential contenders for glory.

Reigning champion Dustin Johnson is an obvious choice, but at least one of the other selections may well surprise you.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

World ranking: 1

U.S. Open appearances: 9

Best finish: 1st (2016)

Twenty-eight years have passed since the last successful defence of the U.S. Open title, but Johnson will be favoured by many to buck that trend.

After overcoming a shambolic and unnecessary rules controversy to break his major duck at Oakmont 12 months ago, the easy-going American has soared to new heights, opening up a commanding lead at the top of the world golf rankings in the process.

A freak back injury, sustained when Johnson slipped down stairs in his rental home at Augusta, cruelly denied the 32-year-old a shot at Masters glory when he was set to head into the tournament on the back of three successive wins, including two World Golf Championship events.

His form since returning to action has not been as spectacular, but Johnson is well-suited to U.S. Open layouts - having finished no lower than fourth in his last three appearances - and is as capable as anyone of handling Erin Hills' considerable length.

JON RAHM

World ranking: 10

U.S. Open appearances: 1

Best finish: T23 (2016)

Perhaps the only player to have made bigger strides than Johnson over the past year, Rahm appears destined for superstar status.

The Spaniard turned professional after finishing as the low amateur at the 2016 U.S. Open and immediately made an impact on the PGA Tour, finishing in a tie for third at the following week's Quicken Loans National. Yet that was just the start.

In his first full season on tour, Rahm has swiftly established himself among the game's elite, winning his first title in sensational style at the Farmers Insurance Open before coming close to glory at each of the two WGC events won by Johnson.

"My heart was beating so fast that I just couldn't think."



A player boasting immense power, genial shot-making ability and the talent to thrive under pressure, Rahm will win major championships. It's just a question of when.

BRANDEN GRACE

World ranking: 29

U.S. Open appearances: 4

Best finish: T4 (2015)

Nine of the last 12 U.S. Opens have yielded first-time major-winners and Grace may feel it is his time to join the list.

Along with Johnson, the South African is the only man to have finished inside the top five at each of the last two stagings of this event, having followed up a fourth-placed showing at Chambers Bay by sharing fifth last year.

Three top-11 placings in four starts suggest Grace is in decent enough form and he certainly knows how to win. Last April's maiden PGA Tour success at the RBC Heritage followed seven victories in the space of four years on the European Tour.

In addition, his low ball flight could well come in handy if Erin Hills finds itself buffeted by winds, as is often the case in June.

CHARL SCHWARTZEL

World ranking: 16

U.S. Open appearances: 10

Best finish: 7th (2015)

Another South African who is no stranger to lifting trophies, Schwartzel was third at the Masters earlier this year and arrives in Wisconsin having finished second to Daniel Berger at last week's FedEx St. Jude classic.

Unlike Grace, Schwartzel has also proven his ability to thrive under the greatest pressure. Who can forget his stunning charge to Masters glory in 2011?

The likes of Johnson, Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will be among those commanding the greatest initial attention this week. But it would be no surprise if the classy Schwartzel flew under the radar to challenge once again.

STEVE STRICKER

World ranking: 85

U.S. Open appearances: 19

Best finish: 5th (1998, 1999)

Former world number two Stricker turned 50 in February and made his debut on the Champions Tour, having been semi-retired for several years.

However, few will have more obvious motivation than the veteran at Erin Hills as he relishes a first major championship in his home state.

Having been denied an exemption, Stricker took matters into his own hands by coming through a sectional qualifier to earn his place in the 156-man field.

And he remains competitive at the highest level. Stricker finished fourth at last year's Open Championship at Royal Troon, was inside the top 16 at the Masters in April and recorded a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour as recently as last month at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Do not be shocked to see Stricker in contention come the weekend.