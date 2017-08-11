US PGA co-leader Kisner comfortable at Quail Hollow

After a four-under 67 saw him grab a share of the US PGA Championship lead, Kevin Kisner said he felt more than comfortable.

US PGA Championship co-leader Kevin Kisner insists he feels "so comfortable" on the greens at Quail Hollow.

Kisner carded a four-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Thorbjorn Olesen.

While the speed of the greens has been a focus, the American is happy with the switch to Bermuda grass, part of the redesign ahead of the year's final major.

"I think it's great for the golf course. I think it makes it play more difficult," Kisner said.

"The firmness, you're going to be able to keep it more firm, especially this time of year. But I love putting on the surfaces. They are pure.

"You know if you start it on line, even late in the day they were getting a little choppy, but you start it online, it's going to have a good chance of going in.

"I just feel so comfortable, I don't feel like I have to read it and over-read it. I can stand up and putt like I've grown up doing."

Kisner birdied holes six through eight and gathered momentum again on the back nine, making birdies at 14, 15 and 18.

The world number 25 said his plan around the difficult course was mostly to make pars.

"I felt confident. I was hitting the driver nice starting out. There's about four or five holes that I have to birdie to compete and I birdied them all," Kisner said.

"So that's kind of been my game plan. Make a lot of pars and get to a par-five or one of those short par-fours, I can do my wedge game and get it to 10 or 12 feet.

"That's my plan. Other than that, I'm playing for par."