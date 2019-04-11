Wallace seals Par-3 victory at third play-off hole

Masters Par-3 winner Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace denied Sandy Lyle a record-equalling third victory in the Par-3 Contest at the Masters, triumphing on the third play-off hole.

Lyle - bidding to match Padraig Harrington's number of wins in the event - finished five under par at the traditional curtain-raiser at Augusta National and looked set for victory, until an error on the scoring system gave Wallace a reprieve.

Both men carded pars on the first two play-off holes but on the third it was Wallace who prevailed as Lyle found the water at the eighth.

Wallace had earlier hit a hole-in-one at the same hole and went close to replicating that, however it mattered little as he finished with a two to claim victory.

Away from the main two contenders, Tony Finau delivered one of the funniest moment on the course.

One year on from dislocating his ankle after a hole in one during the event, Finau made sure to play it safe this season.

He took on the same hole this time around with a football cleat on, getting changed prior to his tee shot. He did not dislocate his ankle this time either, so maybe he'll make a habit of switching footwear in future.

. @TonyFinaugolf came prepared for the Par 3 Contest this year. pic.twitter.com/vEXwv9opeZ — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019