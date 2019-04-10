×
WATCH: Na sinks sensational Masters practice putt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Apr 2019, 22:42 IST
kevinna - cropped
American golfer Kevin Na

Kevin Na highlighted the challenge of mastering the Augusta National greens on Wednesday with an outrageous putt during his practice round.

The Masters' putting surfaces are notoriously fast and difficult to read, and ahead of the opening round on Thursday Na showed it will be no different in 2019.

Despite sitting only a few feet from the hole, Na played his putt well beyond the cup before watching it come all the way back and in.

Watch below as Na completes a stunning shot, which he will hope stands him in good stead for the first major of the year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#walkinwednesday @themasters #kevinnachallenge by:@kharms27

A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on

