×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WATCH: Tiger Woods almost taken out by sliding security guard at Augusta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Apr 2019, 04:42 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods on day two of the Masters

Tiger Woods was almost wiped out by a sliding security guard in a bizarre incident at the Masters on Friday.

As rain fell at Augusta National on the closing stages of day two, Woods played his second shot at the 14th from the pine straw to the left of the fairway.

Yet a dramatic incident followed when a security guard raced forward to try and keep spectators back and slid over, nearly taking Woods out in the process.

Woods leapt into the air to avoid injury and though the security guard seemed to clip his right foot, he appeared to come away unscathed, despite briefly grimacing as he made his way back to the fairway.

Impressively, Woods' next act was to convert a birdie putt that lifted him to five under with four holes to play, two behind leaders Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Jason Day and Adam Scott.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy make contrasting starts at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods moves into share of lead at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Woods starts well despite putting struggles at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Play suspended at Masters with Tiger Woods making a move
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: How Tiger Woods' stats compare to his peak years
RELATED STORY
Tiger's turtleneck goes down a storm at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Who's the favorite at Masters 2019?
RELATED STORY
Koepka: Everyone would love to stop Tiger winning another major
RELATED STORY
Tiger grouped with Li, Rahm at Masters
RELATED STORY
Woods happy with 'positive start' to Masters challenge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us