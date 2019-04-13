WATCH: Tiger Woods almost taken out by sliding security guard at Augusta

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 13 Apr 2019, 04:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods on day two of the Masters

Tiger Woods was almost wiped out by a sliding security guard in a bizarre incident at the Masters on Friday.

As rain fell at Augusta National on the closing stages of day two, Woods played his second shot at the 14th from the pine straw to the left of the fairway.

Yet a dramatic incident followed when a security guard raced forward to try and keep spectators back and slid over, nearly taking Woods out in the process.

Woods leapt into the air to avoid injury and though the security guard seemed to clip his right foot, he appeared to come away unscathed, despite briefly grimacing as he made his way back to the fairway.

Impressively, Woods' next act was to convert a birdie putt that lifted him to five under with four holes to play, two behind leaders Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Jason Day and Adam Scott.

@TigerWoods' wild birdie on 14 ...



• Drive: Hooked left

• Approach shot from the trees: Finds the green

• Nearly taken out by a security guard

• Walks away with a birdie



Tiger heads to 15 two shots back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3aURclg8A5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2019