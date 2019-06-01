×
Wiesberger rolls on in Antwerp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Jun 2019, 23:36 IST
wiesberger-cropped
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger's bid for a second successive European Tour title remained on track after he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Belgian Knockout in Antwerp.

The Austrian won three nine-hole strokeplay matches on Saturday - against Oliver Fisher, Oscar Lengden and Daniel Gavins - to advance to a last-eight clash with Guido Migliozzi, who beat defending champion Adrian Otaegui in the last 32.

Wiesberger said: "We got it done. We had a really strong opponent this afternoon [in Gavins] and he kept finding a last putt, it was good to get that over the line.

"I played quite steady, nothing fancy, picked up a couple of shots every now and then when I needed to and made sure I wasn't going to give him any free shots. I kind of plugged away.

"We need to make sure we don't lose our focus, in this format you don't want to be behind early in the game and just make sure 100 per cent focus is on the next shot."

In the other quarter-finals, Ewen Ferguson will face Gavin Green, Matthew Southgate will take on Darius van Driel, and Marcel Siem goes head to head with Gregory Havret.

