10 GTA 5 glitches and facts that you might not know about

There are quite a few GTA 5 glitches and facts that you might not be aware of. The game celebrated its 10th anniversary in September 2023, but it seems that players are still discovering new and unique things. YouTuber and Twitch streamer DarkViperAU, well-known for countless Speedruns of the title, recently uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel presenting such facts.

Although some are just subtle details, they are interesting to learn about. That said, let's look at ten GTA 5 glitches and facts that you might not know about.

Hidden helicopter in Michael's death scene and other GTA 5 glitches and facts that you might not know about

1) Equipping armor cancels blood effects

Blood will only spurt out from unprotected areas (Image via YouTube/DarkViperAU)

GTA 5 characters spurt out blood when shot; however, the effect isn't triggered in areas protected by body armor. This is a nice little detail that shows how much Rockstar Games cares about little things that most players might overlook.

2) Cats get spooked

Among the things that bring Los Santos and Blaine County to life is the wildlife. Interestingly, players can spook sleeping cats by shooting a bullet near them. This will cause them to jump high in the air and flee the scene. Notably, you experience a similar reaction by sneaking up to them.

3) Molly's hand survives

Molly Schultz's hand (Image via YouTube/DarkViperAU)

Molly Schultz, Dewin Weston's lawyer, has one of the most brutal deaths in the GTA series. She gets sucked into a jet engine, leaving bits of herself behind. However, if you stick around and look through the wreckage, you can spot one of her hands, surprisingly, still intact.

4) Yoga completely refills special ability bar

Yoga is one of the most boring things to do in GTA 5. That said, finishing the mini-game can completely refill Michael's special ability bar, which usually refills at a painstakingly slow rate.

5) Hidden helicopter in Michael's death scene

Hidden police chopper in the optional final mission (Image via YouTube/DarkViperAU)

You can kill Michael in one of GTA 5's optional endings. The actual death scene features him falling from the top of a tower, but DarkViperAU used mods to reveal a hidden Police helicopter in the scene that might have been a part of a possible scrapped ending.

6) Falling out of the map

You can glitch through the game's solid boundaries and fall out of the map from some locations, including the San Andreas Gallery Of Modern Art. Though the building is inaccessible, you can park a car right up to its door, climb over it, and jump through it to fall out of the map.

7) Michael's special glass ability

You can glitch through the train when viewing it with these special glasses (Image via YouTube/DarkViperAU)

During the preparation of the Jewellery store heist, Michael is given a pair of glasses by Lester. Interestingly, you can glitch through a train approaching head-on when viewing it in first-person mode with them.

8) Money handed over in cutscenes actually gets deducted

Example of Rockstar's attention to detail (Image via YouTube/DarkViperAU)

Some GTA 5 cutscenes showcase the protagonist lending money to another character. Notably, the amount handed over actually gets deducted from their inventory.

Out of all GTA 5 glitches and facts highlighted by DarkViperAU in his latest video, this one seems the most intriguing.

9) NPC drivers never die with a passenger

This is possibly the most odd entry in the GTA 5 glitches and facts list (Image via YouTubeDarkViperAU)

NPC drivers usually die instantly upon impact. This won't happen if they have a passenger with them, but the latter will get killed instead. The actual reason behind this is unknown, but it adds to the list of noteworthy GTA 5 glitches nonetheless.

10) The Wrap Up fire kills instantly

Stepping into this fire will kill you instantly (Image via YouTubeDarkViperAU)

During the story mode mission, The Wrap Up, a helicopter crashes into the Kortz Center, starting a fire at the spot. While usual fires deal damage progressively, this one can kill the protagonist instantly.

That said, rather than being one of the lesser-known GTA 5 glitches, its purpose seems to be blocking the area ahead.

