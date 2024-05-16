Japanese Domestic Market or JDM cars are pretty popular among motorheads. Over the years, Rockstar Games has added many of these vehicles to GTA Online, and a few of them might even return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto sequel. However, other relatively lesser-known cars from this category also deserve to be a part of the long-awaited title.

This article takes a look at 10 lesser-known JDM cars that GTA 6 should have. It should be noted that Rockstar Games typically bases Grand Theft Auto cars on real-life rides instead of featuring actual brands and their products in its titles.

Note - None of the following JDM cars are confirmed to appear in GTA 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mitsubishi Starion and other lesser-known JDM cars that GTA 6 should have

1) Toyota Chaser JZX100

Expand Tweet

The Toyota Chaser JZX100 could easily become a fan-favorite Grand Theft Auto 6 car if added to the game.

The vehicle's design somewhat resembles Grand Theft Auto Online's Vapid Dominator ASP, which was seemingly spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. However, the real-life JDM car is bulkier and has four doors.

2) Nissan Laurel C33

Expand Tweet

The addition of the Nissan Laurel C33 could elevate the quality of JDM cars in GTA 6. This is because of its sophisticated appearance and clean build that many in the GTA Online community seemingly prefer.

Additionally, Rockstar Games could offer some unique customizations for this vehicle that might make it one of the sequel's most sought-after JDM cars.

3) Mitsubishi 3000GT

The 3000GT (Image via YouTube/Capt Two6)

The Mitsubishi 3000GT is a two-door sports car boasting good speed and overall performance.

Rockstar Games could add the vehicle to GTA 6 and even introduce some fancy liveries for it, which could potentially make it one of the best-looking JDM cars in the game.

4) Suzuki Cappuccino

A top-less Suzuki Cappuccino (Image via X/@HagertyUK)

The Suzuki Cappuccino is a small ride that could turn out to be one of the most unique cars in GTA 6 if added.

Its small stature alone is enough to make it stand out among other cars in the game. When paired with good speed, it could become a popular choice among players.

5) Mitsubishi Starion

The Starion (Image via Reddit: u/Whosthatmiata)

The Mitsubishi Starion could be a treat for players who like collecting vintage JDM cars. It looks great and shares some similarities with the Karin Futo GTX, one of the best drift cars in GTA Online.

However, the Mitsubishi Starion has a longer build and is shorter in height, giving off a more stylish classic sports car vibe.

6) Isuzu Vehicross

The Vehicross traversing off-road terrain (Image via YouTube/TFLclassics)

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature some SUVs, as shown by its debut trailer. However, few would be as unique as the Isuzu Vehicross.

This is a very compact two-door SUV that could help players traverse rough terrains in GTA 6's Leonida and offer them quick movement.

7) Nissan Pao

The Nissan Pao (Image via X/@FastLaneSTL)

The Nissan Pao is a tiny two-seater car that could be an intriguing addition to Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto title. The developer has included similar cars in the series in the past, like the Benefactor Panto.

The Nissan Pao's exterior has additional detailing and could help with the quality and diversity of cars that NPCs drive in GTA 6 to some extent.

8) Honda Acura NSX

Expand Tweet

A car based on the modern variant of the Honda NSX could easily rank high among the best-looking vehicles in GTA 6.

The Honda Acura NSX is super stylish. It looks like a vehicle that could offer players great performance for missions and other activities like races.

9) Toyota Mega Cruiser

The Mega Cruiser (Image via X/@DougDeMuro)

The Toyota Mega Cruiser is an SUV that, if included in GTA 6, would give car enthusiasts a JDM alternative to vehicles like the Mammoth Patriot.

The Mammoth Patriot has appeared in many GTA games, which is why the Mega Cruiser would somewhat be a breath of fresh air within this vehicle category.

10) Honda EG6

The Honda EG6 (Image via Reddit: u/Aji621)

There weren't a lot of interesting hatchback options available in GTA Online, which is why the series' next title needs to focus a little more in this area.

While there are many good real-life cars to choose from, the Honda EG6's smooth build and potential for decent performance makes it a sleek JDM option that players preferring hatchbacks may find attractive.

FAQ:

When will GTA 6 release?

Although an exact GTA 6 release date is still a mystery, Rockstar Games plans to launch the title in 2025.

Check out more related articles: