5 of the best GTA trailers ever made, ranked

Grand Theft Auto titles typically generate a lot of excitement upon release, and much of that hype can be attributed to GTA trailers. While Rockstar Games are masters at their craft when it comes to designing video games, they are also very skilled when it comes to making trailers for them. The studio recently released the first official trailer for its upcoming title and it took the gaming world by storm.

A few more trailers for that game are expected to drop in the future, but a confirmed release date for them has not been announced yet. Until then, let's take a look at a ranked list of five of the best GTA trailers ever made.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA San Andreas PS2 trailer and 4 more of the best GTA trailers ever made, ranked

5) GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition trailer

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition brought remasters of three of the beloved titles in the series - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Its trailer showcased the three games in a brand-new light, which was incredibly exciting to witness.

The video was a mix of action-packed sequences and cutscenes that made fans optimistic about the remaster. Unfortunately, the final product was riddled with bugs and glitches at launch, which affected the way some fans percieved it.

4) GTA Vice City 10th Anniversary trailer

Expand Tweet

GTA Vice City's 1980s setting, neon signs, vintage cars, iconic characters, and songs make it a fan-favorite game. While its original trailers are quite well-made, the one crafted for its 10th Anniversary seems a cut above as it captures everything that makes the title great.

The combination of Laura Branigan's hit song - Self Control and some of Vice City's incredible moments not only render it as one of the best GTA trailers ever made but also the perfect advertisement for Rockstar's 2002 hit.

3) GTA San Andreas PS2 trailer

Expand Tweet

GTA San Andreas features some significant advancements from its predecessors such as three major cities, deeply fun and immersive new gameplay mechanics, and much more. Many of these features were showcased in the best way possible via its PS2 trailer.

Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle blasting in the background as chaotic high-stakes action ensues in the forefront had fans greatly excited. Luckily, San Andreas delivered well and is still considered the best entry in the GTA series by many fans.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer 1

GTA 5's first trailer is one of the most memorable GTA trailers ever (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with being one of the best GTA trailers ever made, GTA 5's first trailer is also possibly the most memorable one. Michael's opening line in the video is absolutely unforgettable and is followed by bright visuals of Los Santos.

These shots were a breath of fresh air when compared to the dull vibes of Liberty City in GTA 4 and were a great way to showcase the next generation of gaming at the time.

1) Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1

GTA 6's first trailer is arguably the best of all GTA trailers (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 1 is arguably the best out of all GTA trailers ever made. There was an unprecedented hype around its arrival and it lived up to the expectations. The game's wonderful lighting, realistic visual effects, and shots of a modern Vice City were showcased in great detail in this video.

Although no major story details were divulged, the trailer did give fans just enough to speculate before official GTA 6 details are revealed. They have formed many fan theories that, needless to say, are unconfirmed but quite intriguing, just from a 90-second video.

FAQ:

When will the next GTA 6 trailer released?

No official release date has been announced for the next GTA 6 trailer as of this writing (May 14, 2024), but it is expected to be released later in 2024.

Check out more related articles: