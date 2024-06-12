5 best things to buy before GTA Online Summer Update 2024

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is on the horizon and is expected to arrive on June 25, 2024. Rockstar Games has already released a teaser Newswire for the upcoming update where it mentioned various details, except for the official name and release date. The Grand Theft Auto Online community is excited about the update and is gearing up for the new missions, cars, and other items.

While you prepare for the DLC, this article lists five of the best things every player should buy before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 important things to buy before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024

1) Eclipse Boulevard Garage

A promotional image for the Eclipse Boulevard Garage in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will add a bunch of new DLC cars in GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Therefore, we recommend buying the Eclipse Boulevard Garage, if you have not already. The property can store up to 50 different types of vehicles under one roof.

It is a great place to store all the upcoming cars from the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. The property costs $2,740,000 and has five floors to store vehicles.

2) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

According to Rockstar Games, the Grand Theft Auto Online Summer Update 2024 will bring new police-related missions. To enjoy these missions to the fullest, consider driving the Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor, which is one of the best cop cars in GTA Online at the moment.

It is an emergency vehicle that comes with a functional siren. You can make the NPC drivers move away from your path by using it. The car costs $5,420,000 with a discounted price of $4,065,000. Another thing to note is that it is a backported car from Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Tactical SMG

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is expected to include missions in which you may have to engage in drive-by shootings. While there are many useful vehicle weapons in the game, the Tactical SMG is one of the top weapons in the game for this purpose.

It is a compact weapon with a faster firing speed than the Micro SMG. The damage rate is also substantial and can kill enemies faster than other weapons allowed from inside vehicles. So, check the Gun Van and buy the weapon as soon as it becomes available.

4) Apartment in Blaine County

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is also expected to bring back Maude Eccles who will provide bounty-hunting missions for the players. The Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode character is known to live in Grapeseed in Blaine County. Therefore, you must own an apartment in the area to cut the travel time.

You can also set up some of the best businesses in GTA Online in the area and use them as spawn locations. Blaine County has some of the cheapest low-end apartments that can come in handy for fast travel.

5) Sparrow

A screenshot of the Sparrow in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sparrow helicopter will receive some improvements after the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. According to Rockstar Games’ Newswire, it will buff the defensive and armor capabilities of the aircraft.

The Sparrow is already one of the best helicopters in GTA Online. It has a bulletproof rear, weapons, and countermeasures. Rockstar Games will add armor planting to it which may help the aircraft to withstand at least a few rockets. It is a Kosatka Moon Pool vehicle that costs $1,815,000.

