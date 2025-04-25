5 disappointing things in GTA Online this week (April 25-30, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update introduced various changes to the multiplayer game you can enjoy till April 30, 2025. While most of the changes are beneficial for grinders, some are disappointing. These deals are either useless or make no sense in the current gameplay context.

Ad

We list five disappointing Rockstar Games added to GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 disappointing things in GTA Online you should know (April 25-30, 2025)

1) The podium vehicle

Rockstar should have offered another Podium vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games offered the Albany Cavalcade XL as the new GTA Online Podium vehicle this week. While the car is good on its own, the developer should have provided another feature-rich or expensive vehicle for free.

Ad

Trending

Despite its size, the Cavalcade XL is a basic car with some liveries and no unique customizations or upgrades. Moreover, it can carry only four people and can reach a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h).

2) Mobile Operations missions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar is offering twice money on the Mobile Operations missions in GTA Online. While it is better than the base payout, the missions are still not worth grinding. The standard payout of the jobs depends on the difficulty, duration, and number of players.

They require two players to start, and if you take 10 minutes, Rockstar will reward you around $15,000 (~$30,000 this week). The developer should have made these missions pay 3x or 4x money to make them worth the time and effort.

Ad

3) Battle Rifle

Ad

Despite being one of the newest guns, the Battle Rifle is weak compared to many other weapons. After the recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar listed it on the Gun Van with a 50% discount. The gun’s regular price is $497,500, and you can get it for around $250,000 this week.

Even with the price reduction, the Battle Rifle is still not a good deal. You can get various other better guns (such as the Special Carbine, Bubblepup Rifle, and Carbine Rifle) as well as apply Mk II upgrades on them for a lower price.

Ad

4) Combat Shotgun

Ad

The Combat Shotgun is one of the oldest weapons in the Grand Theft Auto series, and Rockstar is offering it at a 40% discount for GTA Plus members in GTA Online this week. It is worth noting that the gun only costs $295,000 on regular days, which is an affordable amount.

Paying an extra fee for a monthly subscription and getting an old and cheap weapon discount cannot be considered a great benefit. Rockstar should have utilized the slot to offer another valuable gun.

Ad

5) No double money bonus for Acid Lab products

Double money on Acid Lab products could have been the icing on the cake (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar added various things to make the Acid Lab lucrative this week, it forgot the most important thing, i.e., double the money on Acid Lab products. Currently, you can enjoy double the value on resupply missions and production speed.

Ad

Although you’ll still make more money in GTA Online, the double money offer should also have been added at the same time.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More