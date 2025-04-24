5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 24-30, 2025)

A fresh set of offers has gone live in GTA Online this week after the latest update. A bunch of items have been discounted, and a few others are up for grabs as rewards for some activities. Additionally, with the bonuses on certain jobs, players can gather ample cash to buy whatever they like. However, one should also look to save a bit by skipping some not-so-worthy deals.

For those interested, here are five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, from today, April 24, till April 30, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Buying Overflod Zeno and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 24-30, 2025)

1) Buying MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is home to the Acid Lab (Image via Rockstar Games)

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is an armored truck. It moves quickly for its size, and what's interesting is that it houses a profitable business inside, the Acid Lab.

Rockstar Games has discounted Brickade 6x6's $1,450,000 price tag by 30% this week. However, players should avoid buying it from Warstock Cache and Carry and try to get it by completing all the First Dose DLC missions instead. That way, the vehicle can be acquired free of cost, and the Acid Lab can then be installed in it for just $750,000.

Check out: How to get Acid Lab in GTA 5?

2) Buying Battle Rifle

Battle Rifle was added in December 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Battle Rifle's $497,500 price tag is off by 50% in the Gun Van in GTA Online this week. This weapon deals a good amount of damage but lacks useful attachments.

This makes the Battle Rifle fall behind some of its peers like the Service Carbine, which, in fact, can be obtained for free. So it goes without saying that one would be better off skipping this one, even at a 50% discount.

3) Buying Overflod Zeno

Avoid buying Overflod Zeno in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Overflod Zeno is a supercar with a blazing fast top speed once fully upgraded. It also has good looks, seemingly inspired by the SSC Tuatara from real life.

The car's price tag of $2,820,000 is quite expensive, despite the 30% off in this GTA Online weekly update. Notably, Zeno offers nothing other than speed. There are many other cars that offer a similar or even better top speed for much less, such as the Bravado Banshee 900R, Invetero Coquette D10, or the Pfister 811. Therefore, Overflod Zeno can be skipped in GTA Online this week, and even afterwards, for that matter.

4) Buying Albany Cavalcade XL

Albany Cavalcade XL is an SUV, seemingly based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. The vehicle can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,665,000.

That said, the reason why players shouldn't buy it in GTA Online this week is that they can get it for free as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. Winning a Podium Vehicle isn't easy, but the SUV costs quite a lot, and it would be much better to try and get it for free rather than spend over $1.5 million.

5) Buying Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Tropos Rallye is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lampadati Tropos Rallye is a sports car that seems to take inspiration from the Lancia Stratos and the Chevrolet Corvette C3 for its design. It lacks a rear window, which makes it bulletproof from the back, and has a good top speed post full upgradation.

Tropos Rallye can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $816,000, which is pretty cheap. Nevertheless, those interested should avoid buying it in GTA Online this week and try to win it for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride instead.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More