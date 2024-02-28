5 reasons to own Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online in 2024

The Declasse Vigero ZX debuted in GTA Online in September 2022 under the Criminal Enterprises update. It is a part of the game's Muscle Cars category and can be purchased for just under two million. However, should players spend such a hefty amount on the vehicle?

While some better alternatives are available, the Vigero ZX can be a value-for-money purchase in 2024. The car has a menacing look, enough to make a statement on the streets of Los Santos, and power-packed performance under its hood.

With that said, let's take a closer look at five reasons to own a Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

HSW compatibility and other reasons to own a Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online in 2024

1) Impressive design

As most players know, Rockstar Games' GTA Online vehicles are based on real-life rides. There are many vehicles in the game that resemble Chevrolet cars, one of which is the Declasse Vigero ZX, seemingly inspired by the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI.

The in-game car and its real-life counterpart have very few differences in terms of looks. This gives the Vigero ZX an intimidating appearance up front, thanks to the sharp grilles and narrow headlights. The rest of its body is smooth, but there is a shallow inward bend running low across the doors on each side.

2) Good top speed

According to the performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber, the Vigero ZX can hit a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) upon full upgradation. This doesn't make it the fastest car in the game, but it is surely a pretty good statistic.

Since the Vigero ZX is eligible to compete in multiplayer races, its owners can benefit from it. The vehicle handles well and shouldn't really trouble players. However, making sharp turns can get a little tricky at a high speed, so drivers must keep that in mind.

3) HSW compatibility

HSW Upgrades are a set of performance enhancements that target a vehicle's top speed and acceleration. This feature is only available for a select few cars, one of which is the Declasse Vigero ZX. With HSW Upgrades installed, the ride can go as fast as 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

However, players should note that equipping the Vigero ZX with HSW Upgrades at Hao's Special Works will cost a hefty amount. Additionally, these upgrades are only available in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, also referred to as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

4) High customizability

Rockstar Games has made 24 customization categories available for the Declasse Vigero ZX. There are a lot of options to choose from, such as liveries, bumpers, exhausts, grilles, hoods, louvers, skirts, spoilers, and more.

The high customizability allows each GTA Online player to render the Vigero ZX in their own unique style. That said, fully upgrading it will cost a lot of money, especially considering the vehicle's cost and HSW upgradation fee. Luckily, there are many ways to earn a lot of money in GTA Online.

5) Better investment than its new variant

The standard Declasse Vigero ZX costs $1,947,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Interestingly, Rockstar Games released a new variant of the car, the Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible, in December 2023 with GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC, priced at $2,295,000 on the same website.

The two cars are hardly distinguishable in terms of looks and performance. The new variant does give its owners the option to retract its roof at will, but it isn't worth spending the extra $348,000. It is better to go with the standard Vigero ZX instead and invest in performance and visual upgrades.

